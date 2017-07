Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

As Mick admits the truth to Linda about what happened whilst she has been away, accusations are not the only thing to be sent flying upstairs in The Vic as Linda soon realises that Mick is talking about Whitney who soon gets caught up in the furore. With Linda desperate to get her head around Mick’s revelation, Mick points out some home truths to Linda but can they salvage their relationship?