Eastenders 10/04 - Max Takes Carmel For A Drink

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 10th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Carmel attempts to build bridges with Stacey who is less than forgiving and refuses to let her have contact with Arthur. After overhearing the conversation, Max takes Carmel for a drink and the pair discuss Carmel’s possible new venture. Max later pays a visit to Stacey and encourages her to rethink her decision about Carmel – will he change her mind?

Michelle offers to cover Tina’s shift at the café with Bex but when Louise, Madison and Alexandra arrive to cause trouble, Bex snaps and tells Michelle to go. Outside, Michelle confides in Sharon. Whitney and Johnny turn to Abi for advice with Lady Di and when Tina returns to The Vic, the trio throw themselves into thinking of ideas to increase business.

​​Growing ever frustrated at Steven, Lauren convinces Whitney to go on a night out with her leaving Steven even more unimpressed. Ben and Jay enjoy the company of their temporary guests.