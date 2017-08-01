Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 10/08 - Linda And Max Reel From Recent Events

Soaps

Eastenders 10/08 - Linda And Max Reel From Recent Events

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:30

Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 10th August.

SPOILER ALERT!

Linda and Mick reel from recent events and their family start to suspect all is not well. As her family starts to ask questions, the pressure rises for Linda but can she hold it together?

Fi pushes Max to get more information from Carmel despite insisting on keeping their relationship a secret; he later joins Carmel and oblivious Denise for a drink at The Vic. As Denise winds Carmel up about her new secret man, Max sneaks off to tell Fi what he’s learned about the council. Max returns and kisses Carmel in public.

Lauren is taken back when Cora arrives and questions Lauren on her engagement. As Abi stirs the pot, Cora sees through Lauren’s front and susses that something else is going on. Worried, Cora tells her to call her mum otherwise she will. Honey suggests Ingrid, Jack and the children join her and Billy on their camping trip but Jack refuses. Stacey is shocked to learn from Linda why Whitney was thrown out of The Vic.
by Pascale Day
#EastEnders

You might also like

Eastenders 06/04 - Bex Reels From Recent Events
by the editorial team
Eastenders 2/10 - The residents of Albert Square reel from yesterday’s events
by the editorial team
Eastenders 03/11 - The Mitchells reel from the events of Halloween
by the editorial team
Eastenders 03/01 - Recent Events In The Square Leaves Everybody Stunned
by the editorial team
Eastenders 30/01 - The Residents Reel From Last Week's Events
by the editorial team
Eastenders 25/1 - A dishevelled Martin reels from the events of last week
by the editorial team
Eastenders 06/10 – Albert Square residents try to come to terms with recent events
by the editorial team
Eastenders 31/03 - After Recent Events, Can The Past Be Forgotten?
by the editorial team
Hollyoaks 17/04 - Warren Has Recent Events On His Mind
by the editorial team
Hollyoaks 26/10 - The Roscoe family are broken following recent events
by the editorial team
Hollyoaks 14/10 – The Blake/Savages are shocked by recent events
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 30/06 - Eileen And Nicola Reel From Phelan's Bombshell
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 12/12 – Belle steals from Edna
by the editorial team
Eastenders 1/10 - The fallout from the events at the court room continues
by the editorial team
Eastenders 18/4 - Linda and Tamwar both reel from Nancy’s bombshell
by the editorial team
EastEnders 8/10 - Ian and Kathy reel from seeing each other
by the editorial team
Eastenders 10/5 - The Carters reel from the night before
by the editorial team
Eastenders 17/12 - Mick reels from Linda’s bombshell
by the editorial team
Eastenders 5/06 - Jane and Ian reel from Cindy’s ultimatum
by the editorial team
Eastenders 25/7 - The residents continue to reel from Paul’s death
by the editorial team
Eastenders 24/11 - The Mitchell family reel from Ronnie’s arrest
by the editorial team