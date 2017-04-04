Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2015 / Eastenders 11/04 - Kush And Denise Enjoy Their Time Together But Kush's Mind Is Elsewhere

Soaps

Eastenders 11/04 - Kush And Denise Enjoy Their Time Together But Kush's Mind Is Elsewhere

Pascale Day by Pascale Day

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

Bex asks Shakil for help with busking but as she impresses the crowd, Martin catches her in the act and forces her to return to work. Bex’s day grows even worse when Madison and Alexandra continue to bully her but things look up when Martin agrees to let Bex busk. Shakil later spots the girls taunting Bex and after he does his best to be supportive, Bex asks for his help again with busking. However outside, Martin runs into Shakil and warns him to stay away from Bex. At theFowler’s, Bex is disappointed to hear Shakil has cancelled on her

A positive Michelle tells Sharon she’s applied for a job her good mood soon goes when she has a run-in with Bex and Martin. Jay hears the commotion​. Sharon later finds a drunken Michelle in The Vic. As Sharon’s concerns for her best friend grow, she takes her home to try and talk to her butMichelle crosses the line causing Sharon to storm off.

Kush and Denise enjoy their time together but Kush’s mind soon turns elsewhere when he spots Carmel and Max together.
by Pascale Day
#Episode

you might also like

Eastenders 25/08 - It’s the day of Kush’s stag do

by the editorial team

Eastenders 23/06 - It’s Kush’s 30th birthday

by the editorial team

Eastenders 25/05 - Kush and Shabnam celebrate their engagement

by the editorial team

Eastenders 06/11 - It’s the day of Kush and Shabnam’s wedding but will all go to plan?

by the editorial team

Eastenders 27/08 - Things grow worse for Carmel and Masood

by the editorial team

Eastenders 29/10 - Rishi calls on the help of Nikhil, but will he agree?

by the editorial team

Eastenders 12/7 - Paul shares his fears with Pam about living and working together with Ben

by the editorial team

Eastenders 13/10 - Ben gives Kathy some money and she goes to meet Gavin at the park

by the editorial team

Eastenders 15/06 - It's the day of Kush and Shabnam's engagement party

by the editorial team

28/01 - Audrey catches Gail and Lewis together

by the editorial team

11/05 - Ste and Doug get together

by the editorial team

Eastenders 16/07 -The residents of Albert Square are shocked

by the editorial team

Eastenders 27/10 – Ronnie and Charlie decide to share their engagement news

by the editorial team

Eastenders 04/5 - Ronnie is shocked to find Tim on her doorstep looking for Hannah

by the editorial team

Eastenders 21/12 - The feud between the Mitchells and Hubbards reaches breaking point

by the editorial team

Eastenders 29/05 - Charlie heads to the hospital to confront Ronnie

by the editorial team

Eastenders 20/03 - It’s Donna’s birthday and Pam is determined to make it special

by the editorial team

Eastenders 21/03 - Jay Throws A Reluctant Ben A 21st Birthday Party

by the editorial team

Eastenders 15/8 - Fed up of the bickering, Linda fires Abi

by the editorial team

Eastenders 6/08 - A determined Vincent sets out to win Kim back

by the editorial team

Eastenders 25/10 - Shakil Gives Bex A Touching Gift

by the editorial team