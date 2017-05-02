Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 11/05 - Abi Starts To Annoy Her New Housemates

Eastenders 11/05 - Abi Starts To Annoy Her New Housemates

Pascale Day
Published today at 01:30

Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 11th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Whitney gets a shock when Moose arrives to talk to her but why is he there?

Stacey gives Martin a stern talking to when he continues to ignore Michelle. At the allotments, Michelle arrives to find Martin and the two reminisce about the past. But can Martin forgive Michelle?

Elsewhere, Abi annoys her housemates by labelling everything she owns leaving Ben to come up with a revenge plan. However his plan is soon thrown back in their faces when she reveals a new cleaning schedule. Steven goes to desperate lengths to get his way​​
