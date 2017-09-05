Eastenders 11/09 - Families Are Left In Pieces After Last Week's Disaster

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 11th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Families are left in pieces following the disastrous events of last week. As the residents grieve for their loss, the burden of guilt becomes too much for one person who finds themselves facing demons from the past.

Bernadette struggles to come to terms with her loss and begs Karen to take her to the hospital to say goodbye to the baby. Despite her daughter’s pleas, Karen makes the decision to visit the baby without her leaving a hurting Bernadette angry.

Linda continues to toy with the idea of leaving Mick but with Jack’s words on her mind, will she have a change of heart?