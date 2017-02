Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 13th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Whitney and Lee’s relationship reaches breaking point leading Whitney to confide in Lauren. Michelle arranges to meet with an old friend but is disappointed when he fails to show. Meanwhile, Jay struggles to accept the results of Roxy’s medical report. With Bex offering to look after Sylvie, Tina and Donna go on a night out together.

Elsewhere, Ian gives Jane an early Valentine’s Day present. Stacey suggests Carmel takes Arthur to baby yoga.​