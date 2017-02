Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

It’s Valentine’s Day in Albert Square but can Whitney and Lee put their differences aside or is this the end of their relationship?

Michelle is surprised to receive a Valentine's Day card. ​After babysitting for Stacey and Martin, Michelle gets a shock ... Meanwhile, Bex is overjoyed to receive a card from Shakil. Later on, Bex finds away to express her feelings.

Billy and Jay are shocked by Jack’s latest request.