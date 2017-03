Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Mick gets a shock and is forced to face reality.

With tensions simmering between the Kazemis and Fowlers, Kush manages to make matters worse when Stacey overhears him talking about Martin. Feeling guilty, Kush secretly pays a visit to Bex and offers some advice. Martin and Stacey are later relieved when she heads to school.

Elsewhere, Stacey talks to Max about his relationship with Lauren leading him to visit his daughter.​

​