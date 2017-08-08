Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 15/08 - Ben's Paranoia Grows

Soaps

Eastenders 15/08 - Ben's Paranoia Grows

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th August.

SPOILER ALERT!

Ben’s happiness about being given The Arches is knocked when he learns the car lot is worth more, making him wonder if Phil values Jay more than him. After Ben opens up to his mum about the situation, a livid Kathy storms round to the Mitchell and confronts Phil. With Jay paranoid that Sharon is annoyed, he tells her he values her more than the car lot and offers to refuse to accept it. Seeing his sincerity, Sharon embraces Jay and gives her blessing for him to have the land. After Ben spots the encounter, his paranoia grows and he returns home where further truths come to light. Fed up, an emotional Ben shares some home truths with Phil and questions if Phil ever wanted him in his life. With Phil refusing to explain why Jay has the car lot, Ben tells Phil he can keep The Arches.

Carmel hosts a dinner for Max, Shakil and Kush but the atmosphere soon turns sour when Shakil refuses to engage with Max. Carmel pleas with Kush to give Max a chance and despite Kush making an effort, he remains doubtful of Max. Later on, Steven finds himself trapped when Max insists he helps with his latest plan...

Linda continues to take back control and tells a frustrated Fi she’s offered Tracey her job back.Keanu reveals he’s been taken on by an employment agency and has an interviewed lined up already. Sonia offers to take My Pryce to The Vic.
by Pascale Day
#EastEnders

You might also like

Eastenders 9/06 - Ronnie’s paranoia about Roxy and Charlie grows
by the editorial team
Eastenders 29/8 - Louise Grows Suspicious Of Ben’s Behaviour
by the editorial team
Eastenders 24/10 - Steven Grows Paranoid That Jane Is On To Him
by the editorial team
Eastenders 01/8 - Whitney grows paranoid about what Lee’s family thinks of her
by the editorial team
Eastenders 11/04 - Louise grows frustrated at Abi's meddling with Phil
by the editorial team
Eastenders 17/3 - Mick grows frustrated at the lack of answers about Ollie
by the editorial team
Eastenders 11/08 - The Pressure Grows For Max
by the editorial team
Eastenders 09/03 - Shakil Grows Sick Of Keegan
by the editorial team
Eastenders 16/12 - Abi Grows Concerned About A Lonely Dot
by the editorial team
Eastenders 22/1 - Pam grows worried about Paul’s distracted behaviour
by the editorial team
Eastenders 30/11 - Stacey grows concerned when she pays a visit to Shabnam
by the editorial team
Eastenders 19/03 - A lonely Stan grows frustrated
by the editorial team
Eastenders 17/03 - Tina grows ever frustrated at Stan’s behaviour
by the editorial team
Eastenders 08/12 – Tension grows between Martin and Sonia
by the editorial team
Eastenders 14/02 – Alfie grows suspicious of Max and Kat
by the editorial team
25/09 - Masood grows suspicious of Syed
by the editorial team
Eastenders 02/8 - Worried for Ben, Sharon takes control
by the editorial team
Eastenders 12/7 - Paul shares his fears with Pam about living and working together with Ben
by the editorial team
Eastenders 29/04 - Pam is mortified when Ben tells her it’s over with Paul
by the editorial team
Eastenders 25/04 - Ben decides to publicly kiss Paul
by the editorial team