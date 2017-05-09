Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 16/05 - Ian Attends His Slimming Club

Eastenders 16/05 - Ian Attends His Slimming Club

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 16th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Martin grows frustrated when Stacey allows Kush to help with Arthur. Fed up, Stacey gives Martin food for thought about his behaviour towards Kush but will it be enough for him to make amends?

Kim holds a meeting about the Community Centre being closed down but is annoyed by Denise’s lack of interest or support. Denise visits the job centre, now with the relevant application complete,but receives more disappointing news.

Denise’s pride continues to fade when it is suggested she goes to the food bank.

Elsewhere, Ian attends his slimming club and Jane is later shocked when Ian enthusiastically goes for a run. Whitney struggles to focus when she receives a letter from Lee’s lawyer about a divorce.​​​
