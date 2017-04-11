Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2015 / Eastenders 17/04 - Martin Is Horrified To Hear Of Bex's Bullying

Soaps

Eastenders 17/04 - Martin Is Horrified To Hear Of Bex's Bullying

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:00

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 17th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

Sonia does her best to get through to Bex and after pushing her for information, she learns an upsetting truth – Louise has been involved in the bullying. Meanwhile, the Easter fayre gets underway and the residents eagerly await the special guest arranged by Carmel – who will it be? The residents are distracted by Sonia confronting Louise and as the situation gets heated.

​Over at The Vic, Martin is horrified to learn what’s been going on and returns home to comfort his daughter. Sonia remains determined to help her daughter and tells Martin she’s going to the school.

Louise is mortified when the truth about her involvement in Bex’s bullying comes to light leaving Sharon to give her a harsh reality check about her actions.

Elsewhere, Denise is taken back when Kush tells her he loves her, leaving her to seek advice from Kim; she’s not ready to say it back.​
ByPascale Day
#Episode

You might also like like

Eastenders 06/03 - Martin Heads To The School For A Meeting About Bex

By the editorial team

Eastenders 13/03 - Bex Has News That Angers Martin

By the editorial team

Eastenders 20/12 - Bex Watches On As Louise and Shakil Kiss

By the editorial team

Eastenders 06/12 - Bex and Shakil Agree To Take Things To The Next Level

By the editorial team

Eastenders 25/10 - Shakil Gives Bex A Touching Gift

By the editorial team

Eastenders 19/9 - Sonia Argues With Bex About Leaving Walford

By the editorial team

Eastenders 06/04 - Bex Reels From Recent Events

By the editorial team

Eastenders 27/02 - Keegan Seeks Revenge On Bex

By the editorial team

Eastenders 19/12 - Bex Is Disappointed By Shakil's Lack Of Enthusiasm

By the editorial team

Eastenders 26/8 - Louise continues playing mind games with Bex

By the editorial team

Eastenders 27/04 - Johnny struggles to come to terms with everything he’s missed

By the editorial team

Eastenders 11/04 - Kush And Denise Enjoy Their Time Together But Kush's Mind Is Elsewhere

By the editorial team

Eastenders 21/03 - Jay Throws A Reluctant Ben A 21st Birthday Party

By the editorial team

Eastenders 16/02 - Billy Confronts Jack About His Request

By the editorial team

Eastenders 10/02 - How Will Whitney's Latest Plan Go Down With Lee?

By the editorial team

Eastenders 30/8 - Denise Comes To A Shock Realisation

By the editorial team

Hollyoaks 6/10 - Tom’s bullying continues

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 25/11 – Faye’s bullying video goes viral

By the editorial team

07/02 – Diane confronts Sinead about bullying Esther

By the editorial team

Eastenders 29/8 - Louise Grows Suspicious Of Ben’s Behaviour

By the editorial team

Eastenders 13/04 - Michelle Reaches Out To Martin

By the editorial team