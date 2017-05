Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 18th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Whitney tries to distract herself and tells Johnny she’s going shopping but when she forgets her purse, Woody goes to find her. At the shopping centre, Woody is shocked by what he sees.

The pressure rises for Denise and unable to afford food, she is left with no choice but to visit the food bank. As an uneasy Denise arrives, she gets a shock when she realises Cora works there and embarrassed, flees.

Elsewhere, Ian works hard to lose weight but will his hard work pay off?​​