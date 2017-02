Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Denise is forced to deal with the consequences of her actions. She gets worked up by the state of the community and despite Patrick’s advice to leave it, she calls the Walford Gazette.

Dot waits for Jack to take her to the garden centre but is disappointed when he has to go and pick upRicky leaving her alone with Matthew. Dot soon realises Jack has forgotten his Satnav and decides togo to the garden centre by herself with Matthew.​