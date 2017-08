Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 21st August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Jay’s world crumbles around him as Phil reveals a shocking secret about Jay’s past – he killed his father. As Phil attempts to offer an explanation, a livid Jay struggles to comprehend the revelation and as the anger builds, he soon comes to a furious head with Phil. With Jay questioning everything about his past, he soon realises the full extent of what Phil did.