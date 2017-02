Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Meanwhile, Konrad invites Shirley out for dinner and after Mick receives some disappointing news about The Vic ceiling, Konrad offers to fix it for half the price. Outside, Jack offers Mick a lifeline, however Max gives him second thoughts. Elsewhere, Denise speaks to a journalist about the state of the community. Ian becomes self-conscious of his weight and after an embarrassing incident, he opens up to Jane about what the nurse said and they agree to start being healthier.