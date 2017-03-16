Eastenders 23/03 - Preston Organises A Romantic Evening With Michelle

Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Preston organises a romantic evening with Michelle and convinces her to leave Dennis home alone. With Michelle struggling to cope with the pressure, will all go to plan?

After being forced to spend another night in with the Beales, Lauren makes an excuse to visit Whitney and who tries to get to the bottom of what’s going on. Things quickly grow fraught and Whitney shares some home truths. Can Whitney get through to Lauren?

Denise’s community meeting is off to a bad start, but hears some of the ideas to help the community and is left impressed by the suggestion. After the meeting, Kush and Denise go for a drink and the tension continues to rise between the pair.​

