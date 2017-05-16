Eastenders 23/05 - Mick Tries His Best To Fix The New Lease

Eastenders Episode Guide - Wednesday 23rd May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

An annoyed Mick does his best to find a loophole in the new lease and after struggling to stay calm after talking to Linda, takes his anger out on Whitney. After Max’s involvement emerges, Mick storms off to find him.

Lauren continues to feel suffocated by Steven but is given a boost at work when Josh invites her to an important client event that evening. After breaking the news to Steven she’ll have to cancel their evening plans, Lauren encounters an awkward moment with Josh when she walks in on him getting changed.

Charlie and Jack arrive at Dot’s but can the pair come to an agreement? Elsewhere, Michelle has her first day at her new job but struggles to get on the right side on her boss.​​