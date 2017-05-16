Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 23/05 - Mick Tries His Best To Fix The New Lease

Soaps

Eastenders 23/05 - Mick Tries His Best To Fix The New Lease

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Eastenders Episode Guide - Wednesday 23rd May.

SPOILER ALERT!

An annoyed Mick does his best to find a loophole in the new lease and after struggling to stay calm after talking to Linda, takes his anger out on Whitney. After Max’s involvement emerges, Mick storms off to find him.

Lauren continues to feel suffocated by Steven but is given a boost at work when Josh invites her to an important client event that evening. After breaking the news to Steven she’ll have to cancel their evening plans, Lauren encounters an awkward moment with Josh when she walks in on him getting changed.

Charlie and Jack arrive at Dot’s but can the pair come to an agreement? Elsewhere, Michelle has her first day at her new job but struggles to get on the right side on her boss.​​
by Pascale Day
#EastEnders

You might also like

EastEnders 5/10 - Elaine’s new man, Jason, makes himself at home at The Vic
By the editorial team
Eastenders 24/02 – Stacey is stunned to hear the new plan
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 05/08 - The Roscoe boys are not happy about Sandy's new man
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 30/12 - Anna Has The New Year From Hell
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 17/07 - Dylan and Nico vandalise the new Loft
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 18/02 - There’s a new development in the Mercedes murder case
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 19/11 – Lindsey’s stuck with an unwanted birth-partner but will a new bond form between the pair?
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 25/04 – A new development in the murder enquiry sends shockwaves
By the editorial team
Eastenders 13/9 - Sonia's Offered A New Job Away From The Square
By the editorial team
Emmerdale 28/7 - Will Laurence put Lachlan in the frame?
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 26/01 - There's a new development in the murder case
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 21/07 – The Roscoe’s are rocked by a new development
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 09/06 – A new arrival comes to the village
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 29/06 - Honest isn't the best policy for Gail
By the editorial team
Eastenders 09/02 - The Carters Are Under Pressure Thanks To Babe
By the editorial team
Eastenders 3/03 – Sharon and Phil squabble about the bar
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 07/12 – Desperate Kylie is caught in the act
By the editorial team
Emmerdale 10/10 - Cameron escapes after the prison van is ambushed
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 02/01 - Aiden Makes An Enemy Of The Wrong Person
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 21/3 - It's hard labour for the Platts
By the editorial team
Emmerdale 17/07 – Will Priya take the plunge?
By the editorial team