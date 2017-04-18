Eastenders 25/04 - The Carters Throw Themselves Into Ladies Night

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 25th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

The Carters are shocked by Shirley’s solution to their money problems – but can they change her mind? The Carters throw themselves into Ladies Night and Woody has a surprise up his sleeve – strippers. Johnny catches the eye of one...

Kim persuades Denise to come to The Albert’s quiz night with Carmel and Kush leading to an awkward evening. As the quiz gets underway, Carmel drinks her way through the awkwardness. Later on, Kim manages to persuade Kush and Denise to join her and Vincent on holiday.

Honey grows frustrated when Derek struggles to get the hang of his job at the Minute Mart and later invites himself along with Billy and Honey to the quiz night. Max takes Lauren and Abi for a drink and following on from yesterday’s argument, the girls continue to bicker. However Max reminds them to put themselves first.​​