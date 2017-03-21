Eastenders 28/03 - Michelle's World Comes Crashing Down

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

With the truth out in the open, Michelle’s world comes crashing down as she is forced to face the fallout. How will her friends and family react to the shocking news? As the pressure rises, Michelle loses control leading to disastrous consequences.

Denise tells Kush she just wants to be friends, prompting him to suggest they go to The Albert for drinks. However Kush soon makes his feelings clear and tells Denise she needs to make a decision about their future before leaving – what will Denise decide?

Elsewhere, Whitney supports Tina as she becomes emotional about Sylvie.​​