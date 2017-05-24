Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 29/05 - Steven Tries To Find A Way To Track Lauren

Eastenders 29/05 - Steven Tries To Find A Way To Track Lauren

Pascale Day
Published today at 12:25

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 29th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Johnny and Kathy grow worried about Whitney’s subdued behaviour. Honey offers Jack a helping hand and takes the children to the playground. Things don’t go to plan though when Charlie arrives but after a stern word from Honey, he backs off. As Jack learns about what happened, Charlie turns up and reveals he’s notified social services of his plans to apply for residency of Matthew.

After talking to her tutor about her exam, Denise returns home to find Patrick there. It doesn’t take long for him to realise all is not well and soon finds himself comforting a broken Denise. Abi continues to plant doubts in Steven’s mind about Lauren’s whereabouts, leading him to research a way to track her.​
