Eastenders 30/05 - Kim Is Shocked Upon Finding Out What's Happening With Denise

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 30th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Kim is left shocked after Patrick explains what’s been going on with Denise and gives her a harsh reality check about not being there for her. Upset, a supportive Kim visits Denise but will she forgive her?

Stacey tries to make Jack see the reality of his situation with Matthew but he later takes drastic action. Joyce gives Billy and Honey some advice on Will’s fears about living above a funeral parlour. A paranoid Steven tracks Lauren’s movements.

Elsewhere, Jay and Donna discuss ideas for Abi’s 21st birthday celebration but Abi is left furious when she overhears Ben saying some harsh words about her.​

​