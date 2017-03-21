Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2015 / Eastenders 31/03 - After Recent Events, Can The Past Be Forgotten?

Eastenders 31/03 - After Recent Events, Can The Past Be Forgotten?

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 01:45

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 31st March.

SPOILER ALERT!

With residents still reeling from recent events, it’s a time for family and friends to pull together – but who will stand by their loved ones? And can the past be forgotten?

Related tags: #Episode

+

You might also like

Comments