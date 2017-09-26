Eastenders Episode Guide Monday 2nd - Friday 6th October.

​SPOILER ALERT!

At the hospital, Stacey, Martin and Kush desperately wait for news on what’s wrong with Arthur but Stacey grows frustrated at the lack of answers. After a heart-to-heart between Martin and Kush, Kush heads home leaving Stacey and Martin alone. The doctor later reveals what they believe to have happened.

Sonia is stunned when a man, Mr Waters, arrives and immediately confronts her about an incident that happened in Kettering. After Mr Pryce steps in to send him away, Sonia admits the truth. As her family reel, Sonia worries about what they think.

Johnny is worried to hear Ted could face five years in prison for shooting him and assures them he’s on their side. Tom continues to try and get Michelle’s attention and sends her a present…

Carmel is left shaken by recent events but as she shares her fears with Kush, he gives her a reality check and tells her not to upset Stacey. Still worried, Carmel offers to help Stacey with the children but it doesn’t take Stacey long to realise Carmel doesn’t trust her with Arthur. As the two come to a head, Stacey finally cracks and breaks down leaving Carmel to comfort her and have a heart-to-heart. With both Stacey and Carmel finally seeing eye-to-eye, Carmel is left with Arthur but makes a worrying discovery...

An infatuated Bex becomes jealous when she learns Sonia is meeting Gethin at the café and makes a final attempt at reaching out to him. With no luck, Bex comes up with another plan and goes to the café with Shakil in an attempt to make Gethin jealous. Her attempts are yet again ignored by Gethin leading Bex to kiss a stunned Shakil. After Gethin tells Bex to stop, she is later devastated to watch Gethin and Sonia kiss. At the Mitchells', Michelle grows unnerved when Tom sends her a creepy present – a scarf she fears belonged to his wife. Whitney and Woody prepare to say their goodbyes ahead of Mick and Linda’s return. With Mick and Linda happier than ever, Woody is surprised to learn she still hasn’t told Mick about her cancer. However, when Mick walks in on the two talking, Linda quickly covers by telling Mick that Woody has accepted their offer of the permanent bar manager role, much to Woody’s surprise. Things lookup Keanu finds a way to earn some cash… a life model.

After sharing her concerns with Kush, Carmel decides to take matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Michelle checks in on Stacey. Sonia is taken back by Bex’s attitude towards her and Gethin’s kiss leading Michelle to suggest she might have a crush on him herself. Bex confronts Gethin who apologises profusely for his behaviour and begs Bex to let the matter lie – he could lose his job or go to prison. Not wanting to jeopardise her relationship with Bex, Sonia tells Gethin they shouldn’t see each other anymore

With Ben still torn over whether or not to accept The Arches, Phil turns to Kathy for advice and is given some home truths. Michelle fears Tom is stalking her when the Mitchells start receiving anonymous phone calls. Keanu prepares for his first modelling session but is stunned when Ingrid arrives in the class.

A torn Carmel makes a huge decision – but will she regret it? Elsewhere, Bex apologises to Gethin for her behaviour but is she being sincere? Following her apology, Gethin agrees to tutor her again. Back in the Square, Linda organises a surprise graduation party for Johnny. The new Vicar, Irene, checks-in on Dot and the pair find themselves in an awkward conversation. Ingrid invites Keanu over to Jack’s for a drink but as they start to kiss, Jack arrives.