Eastenders 09/10 - 13/10 - Carmel Apologises To Stacey For Everything

Eastenders Episode Guide Monday 9th - Friday 13th October

SPOILER ALERT!

As Stacey reels from what’s happened, a guilty Carmel allows her to spend time with Lily and Arthur. Trying to put her guilt at ease, Carmel apologises to Stacey for everything that’s happened between them but fails to admit she was the one responsible for calling social services. As Carmel takes the children home, Kush confronts her – he knows it was her.

Linda and Mick enjoy being back to normal but Woody soon spots that all is not well with Linda when he notices she’s in pain. As Woody encourages Linda to tell Mick, she explains she doesn’t want to ruin things between them again and soon admits she has the same symptoms she had before she was diagnosed with cancer. Ted clocks on that Joyce is hiding something from him but when she finally admits what’s going on a stubborn Ted puts an end to the conversation.



Elsewhere, the anonymous caller persists to hassle the Mitchell family leading Sharon to have a firm conversation with Michelle – it’s clearly Tom. Sharon suggests she goes to the police but Michelle tells her she wants to wait.

The Fowlers and Kazemis head to the hospital for Arthur’s appointment with the doctor and social worker. With the doctor establishing that they are not alarmed by Arthur’s bruises, they give Arthur the all clear, and a relieved Stacey is reunited with her children. Back in the Square, Kush demands answers from Carmel who admits why she called the social services. Meanwhile, Stacey gets the children settled back at home but is frustrated when the social worker checks in and reveals they will be conducting some further home visits. Woody is concerned when Linda tells him there’s a five week wait for an appointment at the hospital. With Linda acting strange, a worried Mick realises she’s unwell and she finally admits the truth - she had cancer and is scared it’s returned, leaving Mick stunned.



Patrick invites Ted to help him at the allotments and the two soon find themselves in a deep conversation with Ted sharing a painful memory from the past. Back home, Ted suggests to Joyce they go to Australia to see their son and run away from the charges…



Sonia invites Gethin for lunch leaving Bex to do her best to avoid the situation. The doctors remove Jane’s breathing tube but as Ian and Sharon leave, Max lurks … what has he got planned?

Mick struggles to process Linda’s bombshell but realises he needs to get Linda to the doctor. When the couple return, Mick clocks on that Woody knew all along –leading to a huge fallout between the pair.

With Ian needed in the Square, Max offers to stay with Jane who soon wakes up to find herself alone with Max – but is Jane safe? As Joyce comes round to Ted’s idea of running away to Australia, Patrick breaks the news to Dot that Dave belongs to Ted and Joyce. Dot makes the decision to return the cat but with their new plan in place, they tell Dot to keep him; much to Robbie’s displeasure. Will Ted and Joyce go through with their plan?

With Tom still making silent phone calls to the Mitchell’s at all hours, Sharon and Michelle speak to the police about the situation and they agree to investigate. Keanu agrees to dinner with Ingrid but at the art class, Keanu meets another model who is an escort, leaving Keanu toying with the idea himself. Back in the Square, Keanu cancels dinner with Ingrid and uses lack of cash as an excuse, leaving Ingrid to believe she’s been dumped.

The pressure rises for Stacey as she prepares for the social worker’s visit but her and Martin get a shock...



Meanwhile, Kush gives Carmel an ultimatum – tell Stacey she was responsible for calling social services otherwise he will. What will Carmel decide to do?



​Mick confides in Jack about what’s happened. Back at The Vic, Shirley talks to Linda about the situation.

The Taylor’s financial woes grow even worse leading Keanu to call the escort agency.