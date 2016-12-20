Emmerdale 30/12 - Rebecca Is Excited About Her Film And It Becomes Clear Why...

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 30th December.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Kasim admits to Leyla he feels his relationship with Finn is going too fast. Leyla’s concerns grow when she learns Finn has bought tickets for him and Kasim to see Kylie Minogue in Australia. She tells Pete who worries for his brother. At the party, Pete tries to tell Finn not to give Kasim the present to no avail. By 11.30pm Kasim is ready to leave but Finn is incredulous and makes a show of presenting Kasim with the tickets - but what will his response be?

Kerry’s desperate to find out what’s happening with Joanie. Meanwhile Joanie’s left in despair after getting herself into even more trouble.

Ahead of the party, Rebecca is at Home Farm looking over the slideshow when she sees Chrissie has changed the content. Rebecca feels vengeful. As it gets closer to midnight, Rebecca is excited about her film and when it’s shown it’s clear why.​​