Autumn is so close we can almost taste the sweet Pumpkin Spiced Latte on our lips. And with a new season comes new-season shopping because that staple coat you bought last September and vowed would last you far beyond 2016 is so last year.

Lucky for you then that ASOS is already its stocking expansive winter range - from padded jackets to woolly hats, it's got your back. But if you're struggling to decide which of the 986 coats to commit the best part of £100 to, look no further than the puffer jacket with a corset.

Yep, ASOS has single-handedly solved the age-old dilemma of having to choose style over comfort with this hybrid item. No longer do you need to sacrifice your body temperature for a strict winter dress code as this padded jacket will sufficiently insulate you while ensuring you look the part for all those black tie events you'll be invited to this upcoming party season - all for only £70.

Currently, the online fashion giant has only one colour way listed - red jacket with a black and white, floral printed corset. It's not clear how detachable the accessory is but it features three ribbon ties so one assumes you're at least able to undo it when occasion calls.

I reckon you're going to want to get your hands on this unique winter coat stat as something tells me it's going to be a sell-out.

Do you think puffer jackets with corsets will be the biggest trend of autumn/winter?

