2017 marks the end of the world as we know it and we have Joel Alvarez to blame. The Miami-based photographer is responsible for women waving goodbye to their wardrobes and resigning themselves to a life of wearing only duct tape through his 'artistic' movement which he's creatively named the Black Tape Project.
While Alvarez - who nicknames himself The King of Tape - first started BTP few years ago, it's only recently grown in popularity with regular women sharing images of their duct tape-emblazoned bodies on a night out. The fad involves fashioning bra and knickers out of strips of the heavy-duty adhesive, making sure to protect your modesty with strategically placed cut-outs. But why stop there? The more creative types are decorating the strips with silver studs while others are using bits of gold-leaf for a more 'glamorous' look.
The initiative has grown into a full-on brand with tours of Las Vegas, New York and Europe under its belt and the company also offers a variety of party packages, including exclusive 'use' of the girls and a live show.
If you're brave enough to bare all and are after some 'outfit' inspiration, look no further:
