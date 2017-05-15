Just when you thought there was no trumping Kylie Jenner's most risqué night-out outfit, the Black Tape Project struts its way into our lives and we don't quite know what to make of it. In short, the 'artistic' initiative - thought up by a male artist because of course it was - is encouraging women and girls everywhere to ditch their sexiest, winning wardrobe combination in favour for duct tape i.e. the heavy-duty adhesive used in times of DIY crises.

2017 marks the end of the world as we know it and we have Joel Alvarez to blame. The Miami-based photographer is responsible for women waving goodbye to their wardrobes and resigning themselves to a life of wearing only duct tape through his 'artistic' movement which he's creatively named the Black Tape Project.

@helendemuro #BlackTapeProject #art #tape #tapeart #bodytape #thekingoftape A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:43am PST

While Alvarez - who nicknames himself The King of Tape - first started BTP few years ago, it's only recently grown in popularity with regular women sharing images of their duct tape-emblazoned bodies on a night out. The fad involves fashioning bra and knickers out of strips of the heavy-duty adhesive, making sure to protect your modesty with strategically placed cut-outs. But why stop there? The more creative types are decorating the strips with silver studs while others are using bits of gold-leaf for a more 'glamorous' look.

@melissalori and i A post shared by The Black Tape Project TM (@thekingoftape) on Apr 9, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

The initiative has grown into a full-on brand with tours of Las Vegas, New York and Europe under its belt and the company also offers a variety of party packages, including exclusive 'use' of the girls and a live show.

If you're brave enough to bare all and are after some 'outfit' inspiration, look no further:

@kyeradalesandro looking stunning with my hawaii brother from another mother @thesunexperience Thanks for allowing me to debute my art here in hawaii. #BlackTapeProject @myguyinhawaii A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:03am PST

@milanyamaria and @JenniferIreneofficial In the #BlackTapeProject A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:20am PST

@toihardyxo She is a baddy A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Selfie Sundays @helendemuro @karolinawit @msveronikavamp #Zurich #switzerland #theblacktapeproject#blacktapeproject#blacktape#bodytape#bodytapemaster A post shared by The Black Tape Project TM (@thekingoftape) on Mar 19, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

@sallyjordan09 A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Will you be swapping your favourite dress for duct tape on your next night out? let us know your thoughts

