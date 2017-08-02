Harry Potter Lingerie Is Here For You To Slytherin To

You may count yourself a Harry Potter super fan if you've read every book and seen every film a hundred times. You may even know your Quidditch from your sorting hat like the back of your hand but my question to you is: can you even really count yourself a fan if you don't own a sexy set of Gryffindor-themed Harry Potter underwear?
Yep you heard right, Harry Potter lingerie now exists and it's definitely not safe for work (or Hogwarts lessons for that matter). Guaranteed to excite your inner Gryffindor geek, this new set is so raunchy it would turn Ron Weasley's cheeks as red as his hair no question about it.
Currently being sold by fancy dress retailer Yandys, the 'Magical Student Fantasy Lingerie Costume' comes in Gryffindor's house colours of burgundy and grey, complete with a sheer, lacy bralet and striped braces to hide your nips.
The online retailer, better known for its adult Halloween costumes, has had a mixed reaction from the Internet for its magical bedroom creation, ranging along the lines of 'WTF make it stop' to 'I need this in my life right now'.
Whichever camp you're in, one thing is for sure is this set is bound to get wands wagging!
Do you think this racy set is a do or a don't? Let us know @soFeminineUK
