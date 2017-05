Use the left and right keys to navigate through the album.

Oscars 2017: The Best Dressed Stars From Last Night's Ceremony

Jade Thirlwall, Perry Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have come a long way since they first stepped on the scene in 2010. We've seen their individual style evolve from mismatched, colourful teeny boppers to seriously stylish, confident women.



Join us as we chart their greatest fashion moments through the years, from X-Factor winners to the global superstars. Slay girls!