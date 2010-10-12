London's Most Instagrammable Bars

London's one of the world's most Instagrammed cities - what with its pastel door-lined streets, panoramic rooftop views and picturesque parks - and while it's all well and good filtering the life of the capital's great outdoors, its drinking venues are quite the sight to behold.

For that reason, we drank our way around the London Underground Network all in the name of research to unearth the city's most photogenic watering holes just in time for the imminent onslaught of autumn.

Pictured above: Mondrian London, SE1 9PD, which was named the world's best bar in July 2017.

