21 Celeb Buzz Cuts That Are Tempting Us To Pick Up The Clippers

Some people are blessed with a perfect-shaped head that's primed for a shaving at some point in their lives. These ladies are perfect examples of that. Nothing makes us want to pick up a pair of clippers more than a cute cropped 'do and these ladies are tipping use towards the razor. Check out these gorg looks.

Cara Delevigne

Cara cut her hair off gradually, starting with a pixie crop last month and now shaving it off completely. Cara said on her Instagram after cutting her hair: "Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?" We hear ya girl!

Anne Hathaway

Ms Hathaway shaved her head as part of her role as Fantine in Les Miserables, and a little fun film fact for you: you can actually watch her get her head shaved in real time as part of the film. Hathaway somehow manages to sing and cry simultaneously to get the whole thing in one take. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why they pay her the big bucks.

Solange Knowles

It's been a fair few years since the younger Knowles sister rocked up to the MTV Awards with a cool crop, but we're still crushing over it now. Solange is no stranger to trying out different hairstyles, but if she went back to this one we definitely wouldn't be mad.

Amber Rose

Everyone's favourite outspoken blonde bombshell has long had a cropped 'do - so long in fact, that on the odd occasion that she does don a longer wig, we don't even recognise her! We much prefer her with her shorter hair - hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it right?

Amandla Stenberg

You may recognise Amandla as Rue from the first Hunger Games, but since then she has been working on a bunch of different projects, and she's the ultimate woke teen girl inspo - she was even named "Feminist of the Year" by the Ms. Foundation for Women in 2015. Quite an achievement for an 18 year old, huh! Amandla recently unveiled this shaved 'do, and whilst we loved her afro, we can definitely get on board with this look too.

Kristen Stewart

Ms Stewart recently shaved her head and dyed it blonde for a new film role in which she plays an underwater mechanical engineer. For Stewart, it was a matter of practicality: "“It’s practical,” she told the Today show. "I mean, I’m not going to be able to have touch-ups once they put the helmet on my head.” She unveiled the look at the premier for her film Personal Shopper and, as a big fan of running her fingers through her hair, she seemed a little lost without the means to do so.

Asia Kate Dillon

Asia Kate Dillon is making waves with their portrayal of the first gender non-binary character on television in TV show Billions. You might also recognise them as the white supremacist Brandy Epps in Orange is the New Black. Dillon also identifies as gender non-binary, and we gotta say, the shaved head look is working for them, tbh.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry went in for the drastic chop recently, getting rid of her long black hair and leaving a long slick of blonde on top whilst shaving the sides. It's edgy af and we love it.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita can do no wrong in our books. Back in May last year, she rocked an awesome updo that was inspired by the likes on Nina Simone and traditional East and West African hairstyles. And when she's not sporting some culturally rich 'do, she's wearing gorgeous head wraps. So long story short, any look suits Ms Nyong'o, including this close crop.

Olivia Cooke

Whilst appearing in the film Me, Earl and the Dying Girl as leukemia sufferer Rachel Kushner, Olivia shaved her head for the role. She said that once the hair had been shaved off she "sobbed for a bit," but we think she totally suits the close crop!

Adwoa Aboah

British model Adwoa ended up shaving her head after getting a disaster haircut but, in an essay in Teen Vogue, she explains why it was the best thing that could have happened to her: "After many years of hating my hair, I finally felt no attachment to it. I was empowered, and for the first time, I don't need to carry around a large plastic bag of products... Now, I feel very comfortable, and no longer panicked about looking different. I've grown up and I’ve learned to appreciate looking unique, and not having long, blonde locks…at last. That in itself is the most important achievement. I would love it if other girls with the same hair could feel the same way—empowered and beautiful." We couldn't agree more.

Charlize Theron

I don't know if you know this, but Charlize was in a little film called Mad Max in 2015. You probably haven't heard of it... Anyway, this lovely lady shaved her head to play Imperator Furiosa, a badass female leader and a figure of female empowerment. We totally wanted to crop our barnets out of respect for Furiosa - not sure we could pull it off as well as Ms Theron, though.

Miley Cyrus

Remember when Miley Cyrus went through that crazy stage in her life, complete with foam fingers and teeny tiny stage costumes? Well, this style totally reflected this stage, with a short crop on both sides an a longer crop of blonde on top, styles into space buns. The 24-year-old has calmed down a bit and her longer hair reflects that, but we'll never forget about the time she rocked this edgier look.

Jessie J

Remember when Jessie J shaved her head for charity? She's a good egg, ain't she. And it's just pure luck that she looked effing flawless with it too.

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan shaved her head to appear as alien Nebula in the hit film Guardians of the Galaxy. The second film in the franchise has just been released, and they worked out how to do it so Gillan didn't have to shave her head a second time. But hey, she's styling it out.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has such a gorgeous face that she can pull off any hairstyle, and this is look is no exception. She shaved her head for her role in V For Vendetta and we think that maybe she should bring this look back - someone start the petition please!

