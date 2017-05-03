This Balmain Hair Gadget Can Apply Extensions in Thirty Five Seconds Flat

Hands up who wants hair down to their butts? Yep thought so, now who wants it in thirty five seconds? This is no Disney fairytale, there's now an incredible designer gadget that promises exactly that: the long hair you've always dreamed of at the press of a button. It may sound too good to be true, but Balmain have delivered the goods. Don't just take my word for it, see it in action right here...

For most of us, glossy mermaid lengths are purely a pipe dream, due mainly to the fact our stubborn tresses won't grow anywhere past our shoulders *sob*. Obviously thanks to the wonder of hair extensions, we can all enjoy long swoosh worthy hair - no supplements needed, but with a great mane comes many hours needed in the hairdresser's chair getting them applied. Well, until now that is.

There's now a genius extension applying machine that can attach natural looking bonds to hair in thirty five seconds flat, and it's bought to us by none other than Kardashian and Hadid favourite Balmain.

Better known for their embellished catwalk creations and 'Balmain Army' of famous fans, we're super impressed by the fashion house's Balmain Hair Couture Système Volume, if this demo is anything to go by:

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

The video, posted on Instagram by Huda Beauty, shows how the individual extensions are applied to the root of the hair, then clasped into place with a plastic contraption. Next, a heated laser type gun (reminiscent of our childhood spent at Laser Quest) is held on to the plastic piece for a few seconds, before counting down a further thirty five for it to set. Once the stylist removes the gun and the rectangular plastic piece away from the hair, voila! Your inner Rapunzel is released in the time it takes to pay for your Missguided spree.

A post shared by Balmain Hair Couture (@balmainhaircouture) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

But don't get too excited just yet wannabe mermaids, as Allure reported Système Volume is currently only available in Balmain salons stateside, boo. Here's hoping it launches in the UK soon, 'cos we've got much better things to do than wait hours for extensions, y'know like Netflix binging.

