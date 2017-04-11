Leopard Print Hair Is The Latest Colour Trend You're About To Go Wild For

When it comes to new hair trends, is it really ever cool unless Instagram says so? Of course not, hence why we're forever letting our feed dictate our barnets. And the case is no different for this animalistic craze which started life on the 'gram. Meet leopard print hair, the latest trend taking inspo from our feline friends in the animal kingdom. First spotted (sorry) here at hip London salon Bleach, who debuted the bespoke look on their Instagram account.
The brains behind this bold look nicknamed 'Def Leppard' is hair expert Erik Pascarelli, who told Cosmopolitan he achieved this look by bleaching the hair first, then toning it to a light bronde shade. To create the leopard print spots, he used black and brown dyes, before finishing off with a colour saving shampoo. And voila!
He created it here all over a super kooky buzz cut, but other brave hair trend setters are trying out subtler takes on the trend too. From hidden leopard print hair, to undercuts or shaving just the side of the hair and applying the dye, leopard print locks aren't just reserved for the buzz cut badasses. That's right, long haired ladies and fellas, you too can go cat crazy.
Check out these roaring-ly good leopard print styles:
It goes without saying that this is a look best left to the experts - don't try this one at home guys. Brb, we're off to stock up on colour save shampoo!
Would you be brave enough to rock leopard print hair? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!
You Might Also Like:
The Pastelage Trend Is Making All Our Spring Hair Dreams Come True
This Stylist Turns Your Hair Into Works Of Art - All With A Pair Of Chopsticks