Emma Watson Has A Beauty Regime For Her Pubic Hair And She Isn't Scared To Give Us Some Tips

We would listen to anything that comes out of Emma Watson's glorious mouth. She is, essentially, our life guru. So when she tells us what products she uses on her pubic hair, we grab a pen and write that sh*t down.

Emma Watson uses Fur Oil on her pubic hair and now we use Fur Oil on our pubic hair.

Yes, Ms Watson has let us know about her down-there-hair-care, and we've already bought a few month's worth. Whilst doing the rounds for her new film Beauty and the Beast, Emma got onto the subject of the beauty products she loves to use during an interview with Into The Gloss, and once on the subject of what she uses on her hair, she casually dropped into convo her fave conditioner to use on her pubic hair. Feminist goals? We think so.

"I use Fur Oil," Emma said. "I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product." And at $39 a pop, this stuff better make our grass grow good and strong, Watson. We want to be Rapunzels of the pubic world at those prices.

The other contents of her makeup bag also prove to be as delightfully modest as she is: Emma favours a Red Pomegranate lip stain from The Body Shop, vegan Maria Nila Sheer Silver Shampoo and Conditioner, and a fondness for Lola's Apothecary products, particularly their Queen of Roses Bath Milk - which, by the way, you're going to need plenty of seeing as Emma has three baths a day. It sure is hard being a beauty icon...

