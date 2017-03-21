Depression doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care if you're a lovely person and it doesn't care if you're a successful business woman with 3 kids and a happy marriage. It can take over your life, making the easiest day-to-day tasks seem like impossible obstacles, evening something like washing your hair. This hairdresser's sharing her heartwarming story of how she changed a woman's life with just a comb, hair dye, some scissors and whole lot of love.

"I changed someone's life today and I'll never forget it." Those were the words of salon stylist Kate Langman after she'd transformed one of her clients - and we're not just talking about the hair.

Kate first met her soon-to-be client when she was frantically trying to find products to help with her matted hair. When she asked if the stranger needed any help, the woman went on to explain that she'd been suffering for a deep bout of depression for months, preventing her from getting out of bed and taking care of herself. As a result, her hair was now a matted bun at the back of her head, beyond repair, or so she feared.

That's when she told the woman to put all the products back on the shelf and offered her an appointment at the salon but to Kate's disappointment, she was a no show. She then called two weeks later to rebook an appointment but again, she failed to turn up.

Kate wrote in her caption of the before and after picture, "It actually kind of broke my heart, I wanted to help her so much."

But then one day, the woman turned up at the salon ready to tackle her depression head on (quite literally) and Kate was determined to put it the hard work to change this woman's life, no matter how long it took. In most circumstances where the hair is this badly damaged, the advice would be to cut it off and start again but to fulfil the woman's wishes, Kate did her best to keep it as long as possible, working just over 8 hours combing, colouring and cutting her hair.

"By the end of this service I could see the sparkle in her eyes and I could see her cheeks get rosy pink from the excitement of not only being able to run her fingers through her hair again, but she felt herself goal again. I changed someone's life today and I'll never ever forget it.

"And If this ever makes its way back to her, I want her to know how great, wonderful, kind, loving, and how strong of a person she is. And not only those things, but also how beautiful she is... she deserves nothing but happiness and I'm so grateful I got to help with her first step." What. A. Woman.

A haircut and colour may not seem like a life-changing event, but this good deed did more than just transform this woman's appearance, it gave her the confidence she needed to take the first step towards the happier life she deserved. Social media, this time round you're a good egg! Let's hope the woman sees the viral post and all the kind words and never questions her own worth again.

