Pizza Undercuts Are Here And You'll Want A Slice Of The Action

By Rose Adams Published today at 16:45

If you too believe pizza is the greatest thing on Earth, why not pay homage to your favourite snack by wearing your heart on your sleeve? Or rather, your hair? It might sound crazy but the pizza undercut is here and it actually looks hella cool. Guys, it's time to give pizza the glory it deserves by wearing it like a guilt-free badge of honour on the back of your head because this is 2017 and in the crust we trust.

If you're anything like me, you too believe pizza is the meaning of life. With Domino's on speed dial, I only have to hear 'PI...' for my brain to be flooded with food-porn worthy images of stringy cheese, sizzling pepperoni and deep pan doughy goodness. So imagine my joy when I heard the Italian cuisine staple is having a hair moment.

Move over glitter undercuts, there's a tasty new hidden hair trend in town: meet meat the pizza undercut.

A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

The brains behind this barmy barnet is Canada-based hairdresser Kelly Woodford and she's our new hero tbh. Known for her wacky rainbow hair designs across the pond - she also brought us the magical Starbucks Frappuccino hair - she's a creative force to be reckoned with.

If you want a slice of the action, you'll be thrilled to learn Kelly's posted a video on her Instagram account, talking her followers through the creative process of the Pinterest-worthy undercut. Check it out:

A post shared by theprismatics (@theprismatics) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

The cut is complete with golden crust and colourful toppings:

A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

As the pizza undercut is hidden under your office-appropriate barnet, no one will ever need to know the colourful, carby secret hidden beneath.

Pass the garlic and herb dip, I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.

Would you rock the pizza undercut? Let us know your thoughts on this crazy 'do @soFeminineUK!

by Rose Adams

