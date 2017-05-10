Pizza Undercuts Are Here And You'll Want A Slice Of The Action

If you're anything like me, you too believe pizza is the meaning of life. With Domino's on speed dial, I only have to hear 'PI...' for my brain to be flooded with food-porn worthy images of stringy cheese, sizzling pepperoni and deep pan doughy goodness. So imagine my joy when I heard the Italian cuisine staple is having a hair moment.
Move over glitter undercuts, there's a tasty new hidden hair trend in town:
meet meat the pizza undercut.
The brains behind this barmy barnet is Canada-based hairdresser Kelly Woodford and she's our new hero tbh. Known for her wacky rainbow hair designs across the pond - she also brought us the magical Starbucks Frappuccino hair - she's a creative force to be reckoned with.
If you want a slice of the action, you'll be thrilled to learn Kelly's posted a video on her Instagram account, talking her followers through the creative process of the Pinterest-worthy undercut. Check it out:
The cut is complete with golden crust and colourful toppings:
As the pizza undercut is hidden under your office-appropriate barnet, no one will ever need to know the colourful, carby secret hidden beneath.
Pass the garlic and herb dip, I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.
Would you rock the pizza undercut? Let us know your thoughts on this crazy 'do @soFeminineUK!
Liked this? You might also like:
Leopard Print Hair Is The Latest Colour Trend You're About To Go Wild For
This Stylist Turns Your Hair Into Works Of Art - All With A Pair Of Chopsticks
This Guy Creates Insane Hair Art On Instagram And We're *Totally* Obsessed