Tried & Tested: The Kink-free Hair Bobble

The humble hair bobble - the everyday essential that's always there in abundance when you don’t need one and never there when you do. They snap when you try and force them round your plentiful ponytail, they wear down so much that you might as well use an elastic band and they give you a pesky kink that just can't be passed off as a loose wave. Hair bobbles are annoying but we need them, so we tested the invisibobble® ORIGINAL to see if it could be the answer to our hair prayers...

Victoria - Community & Product Reviews Manager

I’d heard a lot about Invisibobble before I finally got round to trying one for myself and I must admit the promise of kink-free hair sounded very appealing. I have pretty thick hair so I'm always snapping my Primark hair bands trying to twist them round my hair to get a reasonable hold and then even when I do manage, I'm left with a big kink which is just not the look I'm going for.

With the Invisibobble you don't have to worry about snapping, or scagging, which means no split ends and essentially better hair health (yay). I couldn't quite get the same level of hold to keep my heavy hair in place through a whole gym workout. But fear not, if you also have horse-like hair they also have a 'POWER' version made for thicker hair with an 'extra strong grip' so there is literally no excuses. They come in so many colours as well so you can either choose a bright colour that stands out or the clear, blonde or brunette versions for something a little more discreet.

Helen - Social Media Editor

Hair bobbles are the bane of mine (and my boyfriend's) existence. Why oh why can you never find one when you're rushing out the house after oversleeping only for them to overrun the place like unwanted house guests when you're trying to Netflix and chill? That's a question I neither have the time or motivation to answer right now and it'll just have to remain one of life's many mysteries until I do.

Hair bobbles: can't live with them, can't live without them but is the Invisibobble the answer to this age-old girl prob? In a sense, yes. My hair is thin so I was wary of using a bobble thicker than my flimsy go-to variety but it didn't put too much of a strain on my limp locks while still allowing a tight hold which is exactly what you want in a hair band, right? The Invisibobble boasts the ability to be pulled from your hair without leaving any trace of that awkward kink so many hair bobbles are guilty of thanks to the spiral shape. If you, like so many of the female population, want to put an end to your love-hate relationship with hair bobbles, Invisibobble will do just that.

Lareese - Editor

I consider wearing my hair up as making an effort these days which reveals a lot about how much I don't bother with my hair. Ever. Running a brush through it is reserved for those oh-so special occasions when my untamed Hagrid barnet just won't cut it. Getting it to actually stay in a tight pony (without any of those random lumps) is the bane of my life but Invisibobble is for the hair what yoga is for the body: balancing, minimal sagging, no kinks, a tight grip without the migraine, suitable amount of stretch and kind to the hair - there's a whole lot of good in those little Os. Plus, they're a hell of a lot easier to find than the incognito hairbands of Primark hauls gone by. If you're sick of that spinning class leaving a sweat-shaped crimp in your tresses, you know what you've gotta do.

Rose - Social Media Assistant

Long-haired girls will understand my pain when I say hair bands are my best friend and worst enemy all at the same time. With hair down almost to my butt I need them like I need oxygen, so carrying them around at all times is absolutely essential. You'll find them in my desk drawer, at the bottom of every handbag I own, scattered around my house and of course on my wrist. But the problem with my cheap elastics is that they always snap and leave unsightly kinks in my mane - not to mention the headaches caused by securing it tightly. Being a long-term fan of the high pony so this just amplifies the problem.

So I was more than ready for an alternative that offered a solution to said problems. And I'm pleased to report that Invisibobble, this humble spiralled band, delivered. The thickness of the band means it's still yet to snap and it's durable enough to hold my thick hair high in place atop of my head all day. And the best thing about it is I'm finally free of ponytail related headaches as I don't have to tie it as tightly to get the height I want.

