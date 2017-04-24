You may be used to getting hairstyle inspo from Instagram, Pinterest or the catwalk, but have you ever considered the Starbucks menu for ideas? We haven't either tbh, but that was before the launch of their tres colourful Unicorn Frappucino. The new magical pastel drink has got one creative hairdresser feeling all inspired, and the dreamy (rather than creamy) result looks as good as it sounds...

We thought our obsession with everything unicorn climaxed (sorry) at the unicorn horn dildo, but then Starbucks went and threw something even more magical into the mix. Unless you've been living under a rock for the past week, you'll know I'm talking about the coffee giant's amazing new unicorn frappuccino that's taking over your Instagram and the world:

But unfortunately for us Brits, unless you've booked a plane ticket to the states or Canada, you won't be able to try it any time soon as it's currently only being sold across the pond. However, one way you can get your unicorn frap fix without leaving the country, is by using the magical coloured drink as erm, hair inspo for your latest dye job.

Yep, that's ​exactly what Canada based stylist Kelly Woodfood, owner of the Sapphire Hair Lounge, is trailblazing after feeling all kinds of inspired by the dreamy, creamy drink.

Here she talks us through the mesmerising look, where she applies grey tint to her client's bleached hair, then pink and lilac, before finishing with a bright blue hue on the ends. She then rinses all the colours through, before completing the style with that ultimate finishing touch, the trademark Starbucks green straw.

Check it out:

Not gonna lie, we're completely mesmerised - as far as magical hair looks go, this one's giving us the horn.

