When it comes to toning up, we kinda know what we're doing: there are enough YouTube and Instagram videos on abs, butts and thighs to get going with that Beyonce bod. But if there's a problem area we're not quite sure how to target, it's those pesky hip dips.

Let's get one thing straight: no matter what Donald Trump or Tyler Durden says, we are all snowflakes. We are all uniquely cut and shaped in a different way. For some that might mean bigger boobs, or more junk in the trunk, or being curvier, or straighter. There is no wrong way to have a body.

But there ain't nothing wrong with the want to become fitter or the desire to tone up. Plus, summer is fast approaching and, after a winter of eating nothing but nachos and drinking hot chocolate, we have a pair of shorts hanging in our wardrobes that are very unforgiving right now. So we know how to do squats for our bums, and press-ups for our arms and crunches for our tums. But what about our hips? Just what kind of exercises do we need to tone them?

Hip dips - also known as violin hips, due to the way the curve in, aren't uncommon in women. As David Kingsbury, personal trainer to the Hollywood elite and Bio-Synergy ambassador, points out the shape of a woman's hips vary from person to person and while this variation ultimately comes from your bone structure, there are "potentially ways you can reduce the prominence of the dips in this area with a general and balanced, healthy eating and exercise plan."

So, how hard is it to tone up your middle? Well, David's given us the lowdown on four key exercises that'll help to tone up your hips - and this is a guy that's trained Jennifer Lawrence, so we are putting all our faith in him!

Glute bridges

Yes, let's get the worst over and done with first. Glute bridges can be a living hell, but good god are they effective. Here's how David says to master the art and it doesn't sound too bad - one of the moves is just holding it together:

STEP ONE: Lie flat on the floor on your back with your knees bent. Your feet should be placed at shoulder width apart.

STEP TWO: Pushing mainly with your heels, lift your hips off the floor while keeping your back straight. Breathe out as you perform this part of the motion.

STEP THREE: Hold at the top for a second.

STEP FOUR: Slowly go back to the starting position as you breathe in.​

Lunges

Lunges are basically the coconut oil of gym moves: great for everything to do with your legs. But as David points out, there's a skill to this move: "Do not allow your knee to go forward beyond your toes as you come down as this will put undue stress on the knee joint." Listen and learn:

STEP ONE: Step forward with your right leg, around 2 feet or so in front of your stationary foot and lower your upper body down while keeping the torso upright and maintaining balance. Inhale as you go down.

STEP TWO: Make sure you keep your front shin perpendicular to the ground.

STEP THREE: Using mainly the heel of your foot, push up and go back to the starting position as you exhale.

STEP FOUR: Repeat the movement for the recommended amount of repetitions and then perform with the left leg.​​

Fire hydrant leg lifts

FEEL THE BURN, GUYS! With this move, you really will. It's a real killer but oh so good for your hip dips.

STEP ONE: Position yourself on your hands and knees on the ground.

STEP TWO: Keeping the knee in a bent position, lift your knee out to the side away from the midline of the body.

STEP THREE: Pause at the top of the motion, and then slowly return to the starting position.

STEP FOUR: Perform this slowly for a number of repetitions and repeat on the other side.​​​

Step ups

Step ups are like your gym routine's bread and butter. They're never not going to be a good thing to include in your regime. Plus, they involve, like, zero brain power. We know how to walk up stairs, right? It's like a stationary version of that.

STEP ONE: Place the right foot on the elevated platform. Step on the platform by extending the hip and the knee of your right leg. Use the heel mainly to lift the rest of your body up and place the foot of the left leg on the platform as well.

STEP TWO: Use the heel mainly to lift the rest of your body up and place the foot of the left leg on the platform as well.

STEP THREE: Step down with the left leg. Return to the original standing position by placing the right foot next to the left foot on the initial position.

STEP FOUR: Repeat with the right leg for the recommended amount of repetitions and then perform with the left leg.

Now, David knows exercising isn't the most riveting of activities, especially when you know all your mates are probably chilling in a beer garden as we speak. But we're on a mission, right guys? We gotta get it done. So David's come up with a cool way to spice up your gym routine - and it involves a deck of cards. I'll let David explain:

"First, shuffle the deck very well. Then pull cards from the top. The number on the card is the number of reps for the exercise:



- Hearts: Lunges (each side)

- Diamonds: Fire Hydrant leg lift (each side)

- Clubs: Step ups (onto step)

- Spades: Glute bridge

"Picture cards are 10 reps; if you are fit Ace is the 11 reps; if you are not as fit, Ace can be 1 rep. Start with half a deck and see how you get on. Then work towards completing a whole deck.​"

You heard the man - now hop (or do we mean hip?) to it!

