Pink Gave A Speech On Body Confidence And We're Here For It

Remember last year, when Pink shocked the world with the news that she was due to give birth at any time? Well, she did give birth two weeks later, and since then she's been trying to get back into shape. But we know that losing weight is no easy feat, and she dropped a dose of realness on her Instagram this week.

The new mum-of-two has hit out at body standards in a new Insta pic, because by "regular standards" her 5"3 frame and current weight of 160 pounds means she would be classed as obese. Yes Pink, who can sing live whilst simultaneously doing aerial gymnastics, who has abs like carved marble and rocks a crop top, would technically be obese if her BMI was anything to go by. In the caption, she says "I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese."

The 37-year-old, real name Alecia Moore, now has two children - Willow, 5, and Jameson, 3 months, and judging by the photo that Ms Moore posted, we can safely confirm that she is anything but obese. Pink's trainer regrammed the original photo, saying that her client is "kicking some major post baby butt".

It seems, though, that Pinks overall message is not to pay any attention to what standards tell you. There are plenty of ways to judge whether you're achieving your fitness goals in the gym, and the scales are not necessarily one of them. Ultimately, Pink's message is one of self-confidence: "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!" We hear that!

