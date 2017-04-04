Health and Fitness
Pink Gave A Speech On Body Confidence And We're Here For It
By Pascale Day
Remember last year, when Pink shocked the world with the news that she was due to give birth at any time? Well, she did give birth two weeks later, and since then she's been trying to get back into shape. But we know that losing weight is no easy feat, and she dropped a dose of realness on her Instagram this week.
The new mum-of-two has hit out at body standards in a new Insta pic, because by "regular standards" her 5"3 frame and current weight of 160 pounds means she would be classed as obese. Yes Pink, who can sing live whilst simultaneously doing aerial gymnastics, who has abs like carved marble and rocks a crop top, would technically be obese if her BMI was anything to go by. In the caption, she says "I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese."
The 37-year-old, real name Alecia Moore, now has two children - Willow, 5, and Jameson, 3 months, and judging by the photo that Ms Moore posted, we can safely confirm that she is anything but obese. Pink's trainer regrammed the original photo, saying that her client is "kicking some major post baby butt".
So my rockstar client @pink decided to share part of her post baby #StrongIsMyGoal journey today! Shout out to @bethalexanderfitness and @coachchinajones two trainers on our team.❤In just 6weeks @pink has improved in all of her fitness parameters & is kicking some major post baby butt! ❤💪🏽Here are just a few of her improvements & there is so much more: 😊❤ 1) #Cardio Day1 Powerwalk with some inclines, omg I'm gonna pee my pants if I jog😱every new mom can relate (pelvis wall 😳) to now 6weeks later a full 5k Jog with 30sec sprint intervals at a 10.0 speed!🙌🏽 2) #CoreStrength and #Flexibility Day1 On the struggle bus to do a roll up to 6weeks later she can do the ENTIRE #MATPilates #AbSeries (6 weeks of major pelvis walk strengthening exercises) 3) #UpperBodyStrength Day1 10-15 Push-ups on knees to now 6weeks later 15 #PushUps on Toes 4) #MentalStrength #Day1 OMG the sky is falling 😳😳😳😩😩😩to 6weeks later...I can tie my own damn shoes, don't tell me I can do push ups on my knees because I can do them on my toes and oh would you like me to do one more sprint because then we can finish faster! 😜You gotta LOVE her! ❤ Message to every #postpregnancy mom & anyone on a healthy living journey: Never define your success on the scale alone. Always measure your body fat percentage & girth measurements (waistline, hips, thighs, arms, chest & neck ) and take note of your clothing size & how your clothes fit. Measure your fitness parameters: Cardio, Muscular Endurance, Muscular Strength and Flexibility. Journal and take note of how exercise makes you feel: happy, confident, powerful. This journey is about so much more than the scale! ❤Happy Weekend! I'm so proud of you Alecia @pink you are a FORCE and I love your FIRE 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥Shine on! #Motivation #MommyFit #PostBaby #Repost @pink ・・・ Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW
A post shared by Jeanette Jenkins (@msjeanettejenkins) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:30am PDT
It seems, though, that Pinks overall message is not to pay any attention to what standards tell you. There are plenty of ways to judge whether you're achieving your fitness goals in the gym, and the scales are not necessarily one of them. Ultimately, Pink's message is one of self-confidence: "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!" We hear that!
