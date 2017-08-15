Home / Health and Fitness / Fitness / This 'Squat Magic' Machine Looks Dodgy AF

Health and Fitness

This 'Squat Magic' Machine Looks Dodgy AF

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig Published today at 13:00

This may look like something straight out of the Eric Prydz Call On Me video, but this dodgy looking contraption is actually quite innocent. 'Squat Magic' is the low impact machine that promises to take your buns from saggy to sensational - if only you're willing to look like a pornstar in the process.

Imagine it. A group class, all sat on your weird dildo-like machines, bobbing about to dance music and pretending you're cool with it. Pitbull's probably your instructor and he's got this one rule that everyone has to wear crop tops and cycling shorts, but he's allowed to wear his sunglasses, because he's Pitbull.

Though it may look akin to a bicycle pump for your butt, apparently it's hella good for your buns and your joints.

'Squat Magic' makes getting toned buttocks easy for everyone thanks to its Squat Assistive Technology (S.A.T). It guides you on the way down and assists you on the way up - protecting your knees from unnecessary strain and potential injury.

Loading...

For £69.99 you can perform 15+ variations and choose from three resistance levels to tailor your workout to your workout goals, age and fitness levels. ​

We're listening but we just can't stop our eyes from seeing Eric Prydz's Call On Me video mixed with Benny Benassi's vibrating power tool debacle - like, where were their safety hats? And why did they waste perfectly good coconut oil and bikinis on a DIY day? It's one of life's greatest mysteries.

We also can't stop thinking about what fresh hell we'd land ourselves in if we were to make one wrong move while aboard that thing. That really would be sore-cery.

If you're in it for the booty gains and the booty gains alone then maybe just pull up a pew on this thing at home, in a room where only Phil Mitchell can see you. You can buy yours here.

What do you think about the 'Squat Magic' machine? Tweet us @sofeminineUK!

You might also like:

Crotch Charms Are Here To Bling Up Your Bikini Bottoms

34 Yoga Quotes To Inspire That Downward Dog

The Only Squat Workout You Need To Get A Bigger Booty

by Lareese Craig

You might also like

Dysmorphophobia
by the editorial team
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy
by the editorial team
This Woman Got Real About Her Two Stone Weight Gain & It's Inspiring AF
by the editorial team
The World's First Plus-Size-Only Salon Is Open And It Looks Amazing
by the editorial team
34 Yoga Quotes To Inspire That Downward Dog
by the editorial team
The Rash From This Woman's Bra Turned Out To Be Stage 4 Breast Cancer
by the editorial team
Bottoms Up! Gin Could Be The New Miracle Cure For Hay Fever
by the editorial team
This Is What A £5 Million Wedding Looks Like
by the editorial team
31 Festival Beauty Looks Every Glastonbury Girl Will Love
by the editorial team
This 'Lit' Makeup Hack Is As Dangerous As It Looks
by the editorial team
This Peel-Off Lip Stain Trend Looks Both Satisfying & Disgusting All At Once
by the editorial team
Ciate Have Created The First Chrome Nail Polish And It Looks Amazing
by the editorial team
The Best Beauty Looks From Our Favourite Films
by the editorial team
Gwen Stefani's Beauty Evolution: Her Most Memorable Looks!
by the editorial team
This Blogger Showed Us The Reality Of Acrylic-nail Addiction and It Looks Painful AF
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 17/6 - Belle looks like a stalker when she's found in Bailey's house
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 08/12 – It looks like Belle has been targeted again
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 16/10 – Charity is missing and it looks suspicious
by the editorial team
02/08 - It looks like the end for Ally and Amy
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 18/10 - Pierce Looks Down At His Bloody Hands...
by the editorial team
Hollyoaks 13/9 - Neeta Looks Radiant As She Walks Down The Aisle
by the editorial team