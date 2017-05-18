People Will Be Streaking Through London Zoo This Summer And You Can Too

If you thought running a marathon in full-on fancy dress was a challenge, wait until you hear about the latest fundraising fad. A select group of people will be forgoing all clothes in this fun run called 'Streak for Tigers', all in the name of charity.
The initiative is inviting animal lovers and aspiring nudists to strip off and streak through ZSL London Zoo in aid of the striped big cat. The event will see 300 volunteers run through the grounds of the Central London animal park, bits and bob flying everywhere, with the aim of raising over £40,000 for international tiger conservation work.
Why the need to streak I hear you cry? Turns out, a pack of tigers isn't a pack at all but a streak. If you're up to the challenge, you'll have to part with £20 to register as well as agreeing to raise a minimum of £150 to ensure all participants play their part in reaching the end goal. If you prefer watching people strip to doing it yourself, spectator tickets are being sold but only for the friends and family of the streakers because who doesn't want to see their dad naked..!?
If you fancy giving Tony the Tiger a run for his money, quite literally, sign up to take part here.
