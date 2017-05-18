People Will Be Streaking Through London Zoo This Summer And You Can Too

Animal lovers and naturists rejoice: London is bringing the capital's biggest feline fans and nudists together in a one-off streaking session though its zoo this summer and you're being given the chance to earn your stripes, too. If you've got more chance of completing the London Marathon than the UK u-turning its decision to exit the European Union, Streak for Tigers is for you.

If you thought running a marathon in full-on fancy dress was a challenge, wait until you hear about the latest fundraising fad. A select group of people will be forgoing all clothes in this fun run called 'Streak for Tigers', all in the name of charity.

The initiative is inviting animal lovers and aspiring nudists to strip off and streak through ZSL London Zoo in aid of the striped big cat. The event will see 300 volunteers run through the grounds of the Central London animal park, bits and bob flying everywhere, with the aim of raising over £40,000 for international tiger conservation work.

Why the need to streak I hear you cry? Turns out, a pack of tigers isn't a pack at all but a streak. If you're up to the challenge, you'll have to part with £20 to register as well as agreeing to raise a minimum of £150 to ensure all participants play their part in reaching the end goal. If you prefer watching people strip to doing it yourself, spectator tickets are being sold but only for the friends and family of the streakers because who doesn't want to see their dad naked..!?

If you fancy giving Tony the Tiger a run for his money, quite literally, sign up to take part here.

Will you be Streaking for Tigers? Let us know

Liked this? You might also like:

There's A New 'Naked' Restaurant Opening In London, If You're Feeling Brave

Half Jeans Are The Latest Fashion Trend We Don't Understand

Kim Kardashian Wrote An Open Letter About Body-Shaming And You Need To Read It