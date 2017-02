Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Grace begs Neeta to bring Curtis to her. Meanwhile, Leela helps settle Curtis when she sees Jesse is struggling. She hands baby Daniel to Jesse but Neeta thinks Daniel is Curtis and runs off with him. She realises that she’s got the wrong baby, but it’s too late.

Peri is dreading her first day back at school after Cameron’s arrest. The emotion of Daniel going missing gets too much and she steals an expensive necklace from The Emporium.​