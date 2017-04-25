Hollyoaks 01/05 - Mercedes Helps Scott Prepare To Meet His Dad

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 1st May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Mercedes helps Scott as he prepares to meet his dad but Lily is worried that he's setting himself up for a fall and reluctantly agrees to go along for moral support... Scott gets the information he's craved and goes back to see Greta.

Simone is desperate for some Love day family time but everyone is too busy. She looks after Leah and Lucas for the day but Louis is stunned when she makes a life changing decision.

Neeta continues to try and match-make for Sally and messages someone on Sally’s behalf. Sally andRoberta’s date seems to be going well until Roberta gets an urgent phone call and Sally thinks it was an excuse for Roberta to escape. However, she’s delighted when Roberta texts her for a second date.

Meanwhile, it's clear Ryan is hiding something when he gets a message from ‘Jules’ saying “I miss u. Do you miss me? x” He arranges to meet Jules but has to abort the plan when Mercedes turns up.