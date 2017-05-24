Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2017 / Hollyoaks 01/06 - Sienna Confides In Nancy That She's Losing The Babies

Hollyoaks 01/06 - Sienna Confides In Nancy That She's Losing The Babies

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 12:00

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 1st June.

SPOILER ALERT!

Sienna doesn’t want to leave Warren after finding out about the child arrangement order, so decides to make him love her again. She glams herself up and goes to The Loft to seduce Warren but he’s too busy. Sienna falls to the floor after a tussle with Cindy over a stolen bottle of wine and yelps in pain but refuses Warren’s advice to go to the hospital. After experiencing more pains, Sienna confides in Nancy that she’s losing the babies. Sienna and Nancy are relieved when they hear two healthy heartbeats at the hospital but Sienna realises that she’s going to have to fight Warren if she wants to keep her kids.
by Pascale Day
