Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2017 / Hollyoaks 02/05 - Scott Is Heartbroken When His Meeting With His Biological Family Is Cancelled

Soaps

Hollyoaks 02/05 - Scott Is Heartbroken When His Meeting With His Biological Family Is Cancelled

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 2nd May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Ryan has spent the night with Mercedes but panics when she finds an envelope full of money which has been hidden away, what's his secret? Meanwhile, Scott is heartbroken when his plans to meet his biological family get cancelled. Mercedes finds Scott trashing Greta’s front room but he accidentally causes serious damage to her home. DS Thorpe arrests Scott and Mercedes blackmails Ryan to help.

Simone continues to enjoy looking after Leah and Lucas. Louis asks Lisa to talk some sense into Simone about her recent decision but Simone is too preoccupied trying to get an audience with Sally’s date, Councillor Roberta Shaw to listen to Lisa. Sally is furious when Simone interrupts her date, but they’re both shocked when Roberta collapses and dies after a heart attack. Later, Louis rethinks Simone's request, leaving Lisa floored.

Frankie wants Esther to divorce Kim, unaware that Kim is hidden in the attic at the Osborne's. Kim sneaks down from her hiding place when she thinks the coast is clear but is spotted by Oscar.​​
ByPascale Day

You might also like

Eastenders 2/06 - Sharon struggles to come to terms with seeing her biological father
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 28/11 - Cameron does everything he can to protect his family… but will it be enough?
By the editorial team
Eastenders 05/12 - Ben Continues To Feel Distant From His Family
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 20/9 - Billy Threatens To Expose Who Jack Really Is To His Family
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 21/7 - Jack is heard begging someone to stay away from his family
By the editorial team
Eastenders 18/01 - Phil’s friends and family continue to question his whereabouts
By the editorial team
Eastenders 11/08 - Ian tries his best to keep his family together
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 07/11 – Todd pays a heavy price for his family's snub
By the editorial team
Eastenders 31/03 – Mick’s family question him about his bruised face
By the editorial team
Eastenders 02/6 - A determined Ian tries to fix his family
By the editorial team
Eastenders 09/5 - Buster continues with his mission to stop the CostMart sale
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 02/5 - Steve shares his worries with Liz
By the editorial team
Eastenders 31/03 - Phil continues with his plan to get the Arches back
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 04/02 - Roy moves on with a little help from his friends
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 09/12 - Ste’s desperate to protect his family, but will they believe him?
By the editorial team
Eastenders 27/6 - Buster confides in Kathy about his relationship with Shirley
By the editorial team
Eastenders 12/01 - Dot encourages Charlie to spend time with his son
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 10/12 - Ste’s desperate to protect his family, but will they believe him?
By the editorial team
Eastenders 19/01 - Linda is determined to have one last day with her family
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 06/01 - Aiden Keeps His Enemy Close...
By the editorial team
Emmerdale 12/10 - Jai's reckless ways puts his life at risk
By the editorial team