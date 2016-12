Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 3rd January.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Joel is hassling Sienna to meet him, while Sienna asks Warren to leave Hollyoaks with her. Diego is desperate to win Myra back. Myra guesses that Cindy is more involved with the property scam than she’s letting on and, along with Sally, uses Diego to get a confession out of her. Marnie gives Jesse money to take Ellie out and cheer her up. However, Ellie is horrified when she misunderstands Jesse’s intentions.