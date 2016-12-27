Hollyoaks 04/01 - Sienna Knocks Joel Unconscious

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 4th January.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Freddie offers Ellie his new apartment to move into when she decides to leave The Dog. Goldie tells the Donovans that she’s a qualified hairdresser. Her first customer is Holly who gets a striking new look…

Sally, Myra and Goldie loot The Emporium while Diego distracts Cindy. They all end up in a fight in the village and DS Armstrong orders Myra to show him where she’s hidden Cindy’s stock, but when they arrive at The Shack, DS Armstrong finds something more sinister than stolen antiques… Joel realises what Sienna is up to when he confronts her at the garage. Sienna knocks him unconscious​.