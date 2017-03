Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 4th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Maxine is on her own hoping that Minnie’s operation is a success. Meanwhile, Darcy persuades Adam to take her to a posh restaurant as a thank you for helping at the salon. Grace bumps into Maxine at the hospital and notes how upset she is about Minnie.

Minnie’s operation is a success but it’s decision time for Adam. Liam convinces Grace to let him look after Curtis but he’s working with Kim to kidnap him.​